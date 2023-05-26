INDIA

It’s ‘daughters’ era’ as girls shine in Class X: Punjab CM

NewsWire
0
0

Congratulating the girl students for topping the exam of class 10 declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it’s “daughters’ era” as the girl students are making all of them proud with their “rare” achievement.

As per the result, Gagandeep Kaur and Navjot, both of Sant Mohan Das Senior Secondary School in Kot Sukhiyan Faridkot in district, secured the first and second position with 650 and 648 marks out of 650, respectively.

Harmandeep Kaur of Government High School in Mandali in Mansa district clinched third position with 646 marks.

A government spokesman said that this time 2,90,796 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 2,81,905 passed. Apart from this, 6,171 students have to reappear and the result of 103 students has been delayed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the girls have once again outshone the boys in the result, adding the state government will felicitate these bright students with a cash award of Rs 51,000 soon.

He said this is the result of the concerted efforts being made by the government to spread the light of quality education in every nook and corner of Punjab. Mann said the massive efforts being made by the government has immensely benefited the girls, thereby paving way for their empowerment by excelling in the field of education.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that in the recent results declared for class 8, 12 and now 10, girls have surpassed boys.

Congratulating the meritorious students, he extended best wishes to them for their future. Mann said it is a red-letter day for the state as these girl students have proved their mettle by excelling in these exams.

The Chief Minister said these girls had been able to shine through their hard work, perseverance and dedication, adding that students, their parents and teachers deserve accolades for this achievement.

20230526-160205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man held for strangling wife in Ghaziabad, burying body near pond

    11 states, UTs administered first dose of vaccine to over 90%...

    SC seeks Centre’s response on PIL for 33% women reservation in...

    Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication to work is an inspiration for all generations,...