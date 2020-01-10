It’s freezing in Himachal!

Shimla, Jan 11 (IANS) Heavy snow and rainfall is forecast for Himachal Pradesh from January 13 onwards that will further intensify the severe cold wave conditions in the state which is already reeling under extreme cold owing to dry weather conditions.

Temperatures on Saturday remained below freezing in many places in the state, although the hills saw a slight rise in mercury.

“Heavy snowfall very likely to occur at some places in Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts and part of Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur districts from January 13,” a weather official told IANS.

He added under the influence of the second western disturbance there is a possibility of heavy rainfall or snowfall in the state on January 15-16.

Meanwhile, Keylong, district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum temperature of minus 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 5.5 degrees, while the minimum temperature was minus 2.8 degrees in Manali, minus 4 in Kufri, 3.6 degrees in Dalhousie and 2.6 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala.

The minimum temperature in the state capital Shimla was 3 degrees.

Snow could still be seen in several areas of Shimla like the Mall Road, the ridge, the US Club and Jakhu hills after this week’s heavy snowfall.

Areas near Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda and popular tourist resort of Manali are also covered under a thick blanket of snow.

The Met Office said the weather would be mainly dry in the state till Sunday.

–IANS

vg/in