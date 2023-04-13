ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

It’s ‘halat kharaab’ for Salman Khan after leg day at gym

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is setting new fitness goals as he shared a new picture from his leg day at the gym.

Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the gym. In the image, he is seen sitting on the leg press machine in grey shorts and a black T-shirt.

The actor is seen flaunting his perfect calves and quads as he is drenched in sweat.

For the caption, he wrote something that every fitness enthusiast feels: “Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab.”

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few.

It will hit the theatres on April 21.

Salman will also be seen in the third installment of ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. It will have a cameo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Then he will be seen in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’.

20230413-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pa Ranjith: People who work with me are targeted and denied...

    Hopeless Romantic: Ayushmann Khurrana loves to experiment with romance as a...

    Simba Nagpal switches from workout to yoga while shooting in Agra

    Karan Johar to announce new directorial film on July 6