Director Abhishek Kapoor is celebrating one year of his release ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor as the leads. The film, which narrates the story of an unconventional couple featuring Vaani as a transgender woman, is close to the director’s heart.

Talking about the same, he said: “I am grateful that I got a chance to tell this story. The transgender community is a small minority, and it was very important to have their voice heard in a way that could lead to their acceptance in society. When a genuine attempt to make a difference gets appreciated, it’s extremely fulfilling.”

The film released on December 10 and left quite an impact on the audience’s hearts and managed to stir a conversation around the sensitive subject.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman, T-Series, added: “We are glad to be making a film like ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. Abhishek did a phenomenal job in weaving this endearing tale together keeping in mind the grey areas. With so much appreciation and love pouring from audiences across the globe, has genuinely made our hearts full and we look forward to bringing many more such unconventional subjects.”

Produced by T-Series along with Guy in the Sky Pictures, the film aimed to send out a strong message of inclusivity.

