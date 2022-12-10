ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘It’s important to hear the trangender community’s voice,’ says Abhishek Kapoor

NewsWire
0
0

Director Abhishek Kapoor is celebrating one year of his release ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor as the leads. The film, which narrates the story of an unconventional couple featuring Vaani as a transgender woman, is close to the director’s heart.

Talking about the same, he said: “I am grateful that I got a chance to tell this story. The transgender community is a small minority, and it was very important to have their voice heard in a way that could lead to their acceptance in society. When a genuine attempt to make a difference gets appreciated, it’s extremely fulfilling.”

The film released on December 10 and left quite an impact on the audience’s hearts and managed to stir a conversation around the sensitive subject.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman, T-Series, added: “We are glad to be making a film like ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. Abhishek did a phenomenal job in weaving this endearing tale together keeping in mind the grey areas. With so much appreciation and love pouring from audiences across the globe, has genuinely made our hearts full and we look forward to bringing many more such unconventional subjects.”

Produced by T-Series along with Guy in the Sky Pictures, the film aimed to send out a strong message of inclusivity.

20221210-163204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Sadh promotes his chauffeur, makes him his manager

    ‘The world needs a new Chaplin’, Zelensky tells star-studded Cannes audience

    Mohanlal takes 1st jab of Covid vax

    Emraan Hashmi turns 43; celebrates with a new music video