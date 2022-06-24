We all know the adage – “Laughter is the best medicine”. Over the years there are several documented research papers that outline the countless health benefits that laughter brings to our lives.

In fact, many places have community initiatives and laughter clubs so that everyday they get in some much-needed dose of laughter. Since laughter is believed to be so good, it stands to reason that the opposite of it, i.e., crying must be bad for health.

However, that’s not true, crying, though, has negative connotations is also quite good for maintaining overall health. Of course, crying brings with it a sense of not being strong enough. Even now, many people view tears as a sign of weakness.

And men in particular have to deal with a stereotype of holding strong and withholding tears for fear of being called less “manly”. There is also the gender stereotyping further preventing men from giving in to tears and that is to be compared or called out as a “woman” because it is believed that only women are so “weak” that they dissolve into tears quickly.

But the point to remember and let go of this ridiculous myth once and for all is to understand that crying is simply a way of expressing an emotion. Maybe those who cry more can be labelled emotional but they are by no means “weak”.

And since crying is simply a physical expression of emotions, it can be actually useful for the body and mind. Just like laughing in a wholesome manner is believed to be good for the body, crying out and allowing tears to flow can be liberating and beneficial for the body and mind.

Just like our body releases toxins with sweat and urine, tears too release pent up toxins in the body and help cleanse it.

Here are a few types of tears that everyone experience often:

Basic tears: These are watery for the most part and are actually good for the eyes as they help prevent infection. These aren’t caused due to emotional upheaval, rather the general wetness of the eyes.

Involuntary tears: Too much smoke, a really pungent onion, a puff of dust and such others can bring out these involuntary tears in all of us.

Emotional tears: The tears that pour out because of an emotional upheaval contain the most amount of hormones, stress and emotions. This is why a good emotional cry sometimes leaves one feeling exhausted.

Here’s how crying can help the body: