It’s me against me, says actress Kaniha

NewsWire
Actress Kaniha, who has made a mark in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries with her commendable performances, has told her followers on Instagram that one’s competition must be with oneself.

On Instagram, the actress, who posted a video of her working out to stay fit, wrote, “It’s me against me. I am in no competition with anybody. I just try to be a better version of myself everyday, I set simple goals every morning.”

“Some days are hard, some days are harder, some days you may end up feeling unworthy, and some days you may feel on top of the world! Life is a roller-coaster, brace yourselves and enjoy the ride.”

“Haters will hate! You keep inching forward and make progress. Remember it’s just you vs you.”

The actress had, only a few days ago, told her followers to try putting a smile on someone’s face to feel good.

She had written, “Wanna feel good today? Try putting a smile on someone’s face. Flash a genuine smile and compliment someone at home, at your work place, someone from your own family or friends. Sometimes acknowledgement and appreciation can go a long way!!”

