Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has once again lashed out at Narendra Modi-led Central government for discrimination against Telangana.

“Of Gujarat, By Gujarat, For Gujarat & To Gujarat – New definition of Modemocracy,” he tweeted on Friday reacting to the Prime Minister announcing an electric locomotive engine project for Gujarat.

“Despite promises made in Parliament, Warangal in Telangana is denied locomotive coach factory. Shame on you NPA Govt,” added Rama Rao, who recently termed the NDA government as the “Non-Performing Asset (NPA)” government.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, was reacting to a tweet by Professor K. Nageshwar, a former member of the Legislative Council. “No to Kazipet coach factory. But Modi announces an electric locomotive engine project reportedly worth Rs. 21,969 crores for Gujarat. This is the Gujarat model of politics and governance,” tweeted Nageshwar.

Earlier, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar alleged that the Prime Minister did not shy away from “displaying stepmotherly treatment” towards Telangana.

He said Modi laid the foundation stone for upgrading the Railway workshop at Dahod in Gujarat into a locomotive production factory on Wednesday even as Telangana continued to be denied any railway project.

He said the Centre was not sanctioning any big projects for Telangana but announcing special sops for states heading for polls.

Vinod Kumar pointed out that the AP Reorganisation Act says Indian Railways shall examine the feasibility of establishing a rail coach factory in Telangana and improve rail connectivity but this was ignored by the Central government.

20220422-164403