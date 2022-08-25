INDIA

‘It’s my hard-earned money, not proceeds of crime’, Jacqueline on FDs attached by ED

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has said that her Fixed Deposits (FDs), which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached in connection with the Rs 200 crore PMLA case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, are her hard-earned money and not proceeds of crime.

Jacqueline in her reply furnished before the concerned authority said that she made the FDs before having any links with the conman. It was her income which was legal and tax was also paid on it, she added.

“It is my own earned money. At that time Chandrashekhar didn’t exist in this world. This should be released. The allegations against me is that I received gifts from him,” she said in her reply.

Recently, the ED attached a number of Jacqueline’s FDs claiming it was tainted money. The agency has also filed second supplementary chargesheet recently in the matter against the actress.

20220825-082604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist killed in encounter at Shopian in J&K (Ld)

    Confidence – Are we born with it or can it be...

    Army chief visits Siachen, Ladakh; reviews operational situation

    Congress Maha MLAs meets Sonia, complain about party ministers