Reacting to the criticism on social media for extending felicitation to newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi said that it is his right to disagree with the policies of former premier Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

In a video statement on his YouTube channel, Afridi said: “I always praised Imran Khan as captain, but it’s my right to disagree with his policies as Prime Minister.”

In civilised societies, a difference of opinion is respected, he said, adding that the difference of opinion should not be converted into hate.

“I knew that I was criticised when I congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister,” he added.

He maintained that Imran Khan has always been his idol, adding that he started cricket after being inspired by him.

“I never made a personal attack on him, but I have the right to disagree with his policies,” he added.

The star cricketer said that he expressed his views as a common Pakistani, Geo News reported.

The head of the state is respectable, regardless of his party affiliation, as he represents the country, Afridi said, adding, “If you want the respect of your country in the world, respect the premier.”

20220507-223404