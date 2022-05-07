SOUTH ASIAWORLD

It’s my right to disagree with policies of Imran Khan as PM: Afridi

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting to the criticism on social media for extending felicitation to newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi said that it is his right to disagree with the policies of former premier Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

In a video statement on his YouTube channel, Afridi said: “I always praised Imran Khan as captain, but it’s my right to disagree with his policies as Prime Minister.”

In civilised societies, a difference of opinion is respected, he said, adding that the difference of opinion should not be converted into hate.

“I knew that I was criticised when I congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister,” he added.

He maintained that Imran Khan has always been his idol, adding that he started cricket after being inspired by him.

“I never made a personal attack on him, but I have the right to disagree with his policies,” he added.

The star cricketer said that he expressed his views as a common Pakistani, Geo News reported.

The head of the state is respectable, regardless of his party affiliation, as he represents the country, Afridi said, adding, “If you want the respect of your country in the world, respect the premier.”

20220507-223404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Hefazat’s anarchy in the name of religion only to gain political...

    Over 16,000 Indians visited Pakistan on pilgrimage in last 5 years

    4 terrorists killed in clash with Pak police

    3 dead in Karachi blast