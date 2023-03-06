INDIASCI-TECH

It’s my turn to say goodbye to Google: Sacked Indian employee

NewsWire
0
0

A sacked Google India employee shared his story on LinkedIn, saying “it’s my turn to say goodbye to Google”.

Google has terminated more than 400 employees in India last month, and globally the tech giant handed over pink slips to nearly 12,000 workers.

Deepak Jain, who worked for Google in Gurugram as an Advertising Solutions Architect for nearly two years, wrote on LinkedIn: “Today is my turn to say goodbye to Google after almost 2 years. Thoroughly Enjoyed! My role, along with several other Googlers in India, was also impacted by the mass global layoffs.”

“Although the circumstances feel like a punch in the stomach I can only look back and be grateful for all the growth opportunities and milestones during this time and the role that Google played in supporting them,” he said.

Jain did his Bachelors of Engineering in Computer Science and previously worked at Adobe for more than six years (2015-2021).

Keeping up the fighting spirit, he said: “I don’t know what’s next for me but, as Larry Page would say, I’m uncomfortably excited for what’s to come.”

“I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support,” he said in conclusion.

Meanwhile, another Google India worker who got laid off last month, took to LinkedIn to share his plight, in which he described the feeling of losing the job same as a “breakup”.

Priyang Davey, who worked as Creative Lead for APAC GTM Creative Works in Mumbai for nine months, wrote on LinkedIn: “My last couple of weeks have been pretty eventful. I got a new Bluetooth speaker, watched the night manager which was not that bad, and oh also! I got laid off from Google.”

“It’s like a breakup. Sure, it kinda sucks, but you’ll choose your next partner who’s wise enough to not break up with you over a text (or an email),” he added.

20230306-163003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP MLC questions Nitish’s CM candidature, JDU hits back

    IPL 2022: Umran, Bhuvneshwar star as Hyderabad bowl out Punjab for...

    Tripura BJP MLA shaves his head in atonement – leaves the...

    No provision for re-examination if candidate fails to appear, UPSC to...