It’s National Seniors Day!

October 1 is National Seniors Day. This is an occasion for all Canadians to join in celebrating older adults across Canada—whether a parent, a co-worker, a neighbour or a friend.

Raymond Cho, Ontario’s Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, issued the following statement to mark National Seniors Day and the 30th anniversary of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons:



“The International Day of Older Persons and National Seniors Day recognizes and celebrates our seniors and the contribution they have made to our communities, our province and our country. This older generation are grandparents, parents, brothers and sisters and have spent decades guiding us, protecting us and dedicating themselves to improve the quality of life we have all come to enjoy.



“Through these special days, we celebrate the achievements of older Ontarians and reaffirm support for the programs and initiatives our government provides to support our seniors. This has been a difficult year for everyone, but especially for our older generation as they have had to self-isolate to avoid COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

“During the pandemic our government has taken immediate action to protect our seniors. We are doing this through a variety of initiatives, including the Seniors Community Grants Program, the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program and the Finding Your Way Program, which provides resources and support for living safely with dementia. We are also taking steps to protect seniors from Elder Abuse and support the Seniors Safety Line.

“As we pause to mark National Seniors Day and the International Day of Older Persons, I encourage you to take a moment to thank the older people in your life for their support, friendship and tremendous positive influence they have had on all of our lives.”