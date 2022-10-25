Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist is sweating over the crisis that has hit Aaron Finch’s side following their massive loss to New Zealand in their opening Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup at SCG on October 22.

With Finn Allen and Devon Conway on fire in the opening Group 1 match, Australia quicks were left clueless by the onslaught, which left the hosts chasing a mammoth 201 for victory. In the end, the defending champions lost by a mind-boggling 89 runs, to not just concede two points but also come under tremendous net run rate (NRR) pressure.

Gilchrist, one of the best wicketkeepers Australia has produced, said on Tuesday the team should have a serious discussion ahead of the virtual do-or-die clash against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in Perth later today.

“It’s not the ideal situation the Australians find themselves in, a lot to think about, a lot to ponder on that opening performance, and it’s win at all costs to stay alive,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by ICC.

“We had a very big open heart-to-heart meeting (in 1999), there’d been a bit of build up at that time, and it came to a head where we had to really identify a few issues, a few things off-field out within the team dynamic,” added Gilchrist.

The 50-year-old felt Finch’s side have to deal with the situation with a cool head, and stressed the need to sit down and ensure all conversations are frank and aimed towards benefitting the team.

“Honesty, I guess that’s the key thing, making sure if there is any little off-field issues, of which there are a few now for the Australians, they’ve got a bit to identify and work out,” he said.

“And maybe it’s not affecting them at all, but they just need to make sure they have clear heads as they lead into this next game,” said Gilchrist.

