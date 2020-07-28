It’s not fair: Bayern chief hits out at Ballon d’Or cancellation

Munich, July 28 (IANS) Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed organisers France Football’s decision to cancel this year’s Ballon d’Or, a decision made in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.

The prestigious award, which came into existence in 1956, is handed to the best player in the world every year with jury comprising of 180 individuals from around the globe.

Rummenigge stated Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals across competitions this season, stood a big chance of winning the trophy.

He also pointed towards completion of major football leagues around Europe, except for French Ligue 1, and stated the trophy should have been handed at the end of the season.

“I believe Robert Lewandowski is playing a fantastic season and he performed maybe the best season in his career,’ Rummenigge said during a news conference as per Dail Mail.

“Unfortunately, France Football cancelled the Ballon d’Or, which we are not very happy (about). In the end, it’s not very fair – not just for Bayern but also for Robert Lewandowski, who might have won.

“I believe it’s very important that in a season that, except the French league, were performed through to the end of the season, it has to be possible to give the Ballon d’Or to the best footballer in the world.

“Of course, I believe, in those circumstances, Robert would have a good chance to win it for the first time in his career,” he added.

Barcelona and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi is the current holder of the prestigious trophy and he is also the record winner of the prize, having won the accolade six times. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five titles.

