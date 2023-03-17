INDIALIFESTYLE

‘It’s nothing but compliance of law’: AAP on allotting Sisodia’s official bungalow to Atishi

Following a controversy that erupted over the allotment of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s official bungalow to the newly-sworn in Delhi Minister, Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said the PWD order issued to the family of ex-deputy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is nothing but a compliance of the law.

Accusing Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena of leaking the news regarding the allotment, the party said that he has an ‘obsessive publicity disorder’.

“The Delhi L-G has an obsessive publicity disorder. He has no work left to do but to spew malice against the AAP. He is insulting the dignity of a Constitutional office by leaking news to the media like this. And this coming from a person whose video of assaulting a woman activist like a street thug has been seen by the entire country is rather ironic,” said the party.

The AAP said that as far as the order regarding the former deputy chief minster’s residence is concerned, it is the law that a minister upon resigning from his/her office, is bound to vacate the government residence occupied within 15 days.

“AAP unequivocally reaffirms that not only Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but the entire country stands behind Manish Sisodia. The whole country is in awe of his work in education. The AAP has been running a signature campaign across Delhi and the country and we have seen that everyone feels that Manish Sisodia’s arrest is unjustified,” the party said.

