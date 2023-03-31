SCI-TECHWORLD

It’s official, E3 2023 has been cancelled

NewsWire
0
0

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2023, the world’s largest gaming conference, has been cancelled, which was set to return in-person in Los Angeles for the first time since 2019.

The announcement came after several gaming companies such as Nintendo, Microsoft and Ubisoft all claimed that they will not be participating in the event.

According to an email sent to employees and verified by IGN, E3 2023 “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

E3 2023 was scheduled for June 13 through June 16.

“This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3,” Kyle Marsden-Kish, global VP of gaming at ReedPop, was quoted as saying.

“We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences,” Marsden-Kish added.

20230331-101803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ’19th Century’ in the AR/VR century: Malayalam film’s trailer on Metaverse

    India’s space launch segment to propel to $13 bn by 2025:...

    Software exports from Technopark grow 15% to touch Rs 9,775 crore

    Ashneer targets Sequoia Capital India, raises Zilingo’s sacked CEO Ankiti’s ‘ordeal’