It’s official! Farhan Akhtar debuts in the MCU with Ms. Marvel

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Actor, Producer, Director, Singer and screenwriter, Farhan Akhtar will be a part of the Marvel family in the Disney web series, ‘Ms. Marvel’.

The actor-singer will be part of the cast of Ms. Marvel, which introduces a new superhero Kamala Khan, essayed by Iman Vellani in the MCU. Besides Akhtar and Vellani, the star cast of the series also includes Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Azhar Usman, Mohan Kapur, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Yasmeen Fletcher and Travina Springer.

Details of the role Farhan will be playing are still under wraps but it is said that he has a guest appearance on the show, which promises to be an impactful cameo.

Ms. Marvel is all set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8. This is Iman Vellani’s debut role and she will be playing the titular character of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

Vellani is playing the role of a Muslim teenager who lives in Jersey City. She is an avid gamer and crazy about fan fiction. Kamala Khan has been portrayed as a superhero with an “oversized imagination” – especially when it comes to anything related to Captain Marvel.

Farhan Akhtar has managed to stay quiet about his Marvel debut, maybe because he has been busy in her personal life getting married to his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. On the work front he is back on the director’s chair after a long time with ‘Jee Le Zara’ which will be starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Besides this, his production house with partner Ritesh Sidhwani, (Excel Entertainment) recently signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

