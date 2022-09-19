The J&K government on Monday issued a formal order declaring Maharaja Hari Singh birthday as a public holiday.

“To commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, September 23 of every year shall be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 (Central Act 26 of 1881),” a government order said on Monday.

On September 15, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said that Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday will be celebrated as a public holiday.

Sinha had said this during his meeting with a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members, among others, at the Raj Bhavan.

The L-G had observed during the meeting that Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering figure with ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh, he had said.

Pertinently, on the direction of the L-G, a four-member committee was constituted by the UT administration earlier this year to examine the public demand regarding declaring Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary as public holiday.

Hari Singh (1895-1961) was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

20220919-222403