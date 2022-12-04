ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

It’s Official: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu is in a new relationship

Simu Liu is in a new relationship and he has made it official on Instagram. The ‘Shang-Chi’ actor, 33, posted a picture of himself and girlfriend Allison Hsu posing together at the ‘Violent Night’ premiere in Los Angeles on social media.

In the photo, Liu can be seen smiling with an arm around Hsu, while wearing a bright multicoloured Christmas sweater with martini glass and Yin-Yang motifs, reports ‘People’. He completed the look with white jeans.

Hsu, meanwhile, donned a green holiday sweater with a snowy landscape design, which she paired with a grey skirt and long black boots. The duo was photographed at the end of the large Santa Claus poster for the movie, which prompted Liu to joke in his caption, “pictured: two asians in front of santa’s crotch.”

According to ‘People’, Hsu had already made her relationship with Liu Instagram official back in late November, when she posted a cosy photo with him at a Blackpink concert.

In the photo, which Hsu captioned with a smiley face, the couple cuddled close together, with Liu slinging an arm around her as they both grinned at the camera.

Liu was previously linked to actress Jade Bender earlier this year.

The couple made their debut on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPY awards in July, after having been spotted together going on a dinner date and hanging out behind the scenes of a taping of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in June. At the ESPYs, the duo walked the red carpet together and posed for photos arm-in-arm.

