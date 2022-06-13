Netflix has officially confirmed the second season of their most popular, most viewed blockbuster South Korean thriller drama, ‘Squid Game’.

In 2021, ‘Squid Game’ season 1 proved to be the breakout show for Netflix as it became the most viewed series ever across the globe for Netflix. Given the massive popularity of the show, it was teased for months now that a second season is in the offing.

In fact, the makers of the show mentioned that the second season of ‘Squid Game’ was under development and now, June 12, 2022, Netflix officially announced that soon it will be streaming Season 2 of their blockbuster, South Korean dystopian web series.

Hwang Dong Hyuk, the director, executive producer and writer of the show made an official statement about the announcement of Season 2 and also confirmed that Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun will also be back in the second season. In addition, he also hinted that popular South Korean ‘Goblin’ actor Gong Yoo might also be a part of the second season and that this time audience could see yet another deadly doll.

In his statement he said, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns., Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Read the announcement here:

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

In October 2021, Netflix announced that ‘Squid Game’ had become its biggest launch ever as it drew 111 million viewers within the first month of its premiere on the streaming platform. By November 2021, ‘Squid Game’ had broken all records and is still unbeaten as the most watched show, film, documentary or any content on Netflix ever with 1.6 billion hours viewership.

No official release date for season 2 has as yet been mentioned.