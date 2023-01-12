INDIA

It’s snow time in Munnar, the ‘Kashmir’ of South India

Want to experience snow? then rush to Kerala’s Munnar — the ‘Kashmir’ of South India.

Temperatures have been falling in and around Munnar, a popular hill station in Idukki district located around 1,600 metres above sea level.

“Areas like Pampadamshola, Vattavada received snow and tourists are making a bee line to Munnar. Temperatures in certain areas here have fallen to zero degree starting January. Earlier, the coldest month used to be December, but not any more,” said a local.

Notably, Munnar is home to unique species of greenery especially the neelakurinji (that blossoms only once in twelve years) besides the endemic species of Nilgiri Thar, grizzled giant squirrel, Nilgiri wood-pigeon, elephant, gaur, Nilgiri langur and the sambar.

And with snow clad meadows in areas like Vattavada and nearby areas, domestic tourists especially from Kochi, which has a good number of techies, are heading to Munnar.

Moreover, with the airports at Kochi, Coimbatore and Madurai all lying within 110 kms to 165 kms, resort owners are expecting a brisk business.

