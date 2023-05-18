ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

It’s social freedom vs individual freedom in ‘Panne’ trailer

The trailer of the upcoming political fiction ‘Panne’ was unveiled on Thursday. The series, directed by Ram Alladi, is a female-oriented patriotic drama based in the post-Independence era.

It starts off with dead bodies lying in water as the frame cross-cuts between an oath-taking ceremony and the gripping sequences that form the bedrock of the trailer before it dives into a story rife with political and social turmoil.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Panne’ centres on post-Independence era about freedom, friendship, betrayal, and about social freedom versus individual freedom depicted through various characters from the series.

Talking about the same, director Ram Alladi said: Working on ‘Panne’ has been a life changing experience, after getting tremendous response on teaser and poster, I am looking forward to the audience watching our individual interpretations of social and personal identity based on individual’s way of life, which also has a fundamental introduction of the plot and the glimpse of prime characters.”

He further mentioned: “As I said earlier Panne is a periodic fictional story in post independent India. It is about freedom, It is about friendship and betrayal, and about social imbalances, it is about ‘change’ and it is about a war between ‘us’ and ‘we’.”

