It’s time for autumn cocktails

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANSlife) The white spirits have often been unanimously hailed as one of the most popular when it comes to cocktail making. With the colourless, distilled spirit of vodka being a common favourite for so many, the 4th of October is celebrated as International Vodka Day. It raises a toast to this one-of-a-kind creation in the world of spirits.

While the origins of vodka lead back to the 14th century, the word vodka stems from the Russian word ‘voda’, which means water, attributing to its production process, unique taste and versatility.

Distilled and fermented, vodka can be made of grains, potatoes and even grapes! Its refreshing and fresh flavour profile can be molded into any way that flatters the drink by adding the simplest of ingredients. While, it’s traditionally consumed neat in a lot of countries, the liquid has been internationally known for its classic cocktails of Bloody Marys, Martinis, White Russians, Gimlets, and Cosmopolitans.

Experts from Diageo India share some classic and unconventional ways to create an effortless drink using the sophisticated and smooth taste of Ketel One and Smirnoff Vodka. So, bring out your favourite glassware and your blend of choice. It’s time to create a vibrant cocktail made with the simplest of ingredients from your kitchens.

GINGER AND TURMERIC MARTINI

Ingredients:

* 60ml Ketel One Vodka

* 15ml Lime Juice

* 15ml Honey Water

* A pinch of Turmeric Powder

* 2-3 Fresh Ginger Slices

Glassware: Martini Glass

Method: Muddle the ginger slices and mix in Ketel One Vodka, honey water and turmeric powder in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes to the shaker. Double strain the mixture and pour fresh in a martini glass. Garnish with a slice of ginger.

THE DUTCH MULE

Ingredients:

* 60ml Ketel One Vodka

* 15ml Fresh lime juice

* 15ml Ginger juice

* 15ml Orange Oleo Saccharum*

* 120ml Soda water

Glassware: Rocks Glass/Copper Mug

Method: For the Oleo Saccharum: Peel the entire surface of an orange into a bowl with sugar and muddle well. Rest for 4-6 hours. Push the peel to the sides of the bowl, allowing the oils to gather in the centre. Remove the peel and chill the syrup before using.

For the Cocktail: Add all the ingredients to a rocks glass (copper mug if you have one). Stir to combine. Fill the glass with ice and garnish with a slice of lime.

SMIRNOFF AND SODA

Ingredients:

* 45ml Smirnoff No.21

* 120ml Soda

* 1PC Lime Wedge/Slice

Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Method: Fill a highball glass with lots of ice. Pour in Smirnoff No.21 vodka. Top up with soda and stir well. Garnish with a Lime Slice or Wedge.

APPLE OF MY LIE

Ingredients

* 45ml Smirnoff Green Apple

* 3 Fresh Mint Sprigs

* Soda to top

Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Method: In a highball glass drop the mint sprigs and gently muddle to release its flavours. Pour in Smirnoff Green Apple and fill with ice. Top with soda, gently stir and serve.

–IANS

tb/