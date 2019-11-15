It’s time for family vacation for Kirti Kulhari

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari is enjoying a “short-break” with her family in Bali, and says it is exciting for her.

“I have enjoyed being part of interesting projects in 2019. I have been working non-stop since quite some time now and I think it was time for a short break. Bali is a gorgeous island and this will be my second visit there. Since the family is coming together for it, it is very exciting,” Kirti said.

She left for Bali on November 13, and will be there till November 23.

This year, Kirti was seen in “URI: The Surgical Strike”, “Four More Shots Please!”, “Mission Mangal” and “Bard Of Blood”. She has completed shooting for the second season of “Four More Shots Please!” and Hindi remake of Hollywood film “The Girl On The Train”.

