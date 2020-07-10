It’s up to business owners to enforce mask bylaw

Municipalities across the province are enacting new measures and laws regarding the use of masks in commercial locations, however, the onus is on business owners when it comes to ensuring customers comply with the requirement of wearing masks.

On Tuesday, Toronto and Ottawa joined Kingston in establishing rules requiring a non-medical face covering inside buildings of businesses that are open to the public.

Toronto’s sample policy, to be used by local businesses, states employees are to be trained on what to do if customers become “aggressive” or request more information on the science of masks.

According to one employment law expert, if a customer refuses to wear a mask, the business cannot ask for proof of an exemption, as doing so could trigger a human rights complaint if the person suffers from a disability.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has previously said the province lacks the capacity to enforce mask bylaws, while a spokesperson for the City of Toronto told a news outlet that educating businesses and managers remains a “key objective” of enforcement.

Many small business-owners aren’t in a mood of fighting paying customers or potential businesses by getting into a verbal battle with customers who simply don’t want to wear masks.

Business owners and their staff are wary of getting into confrontations that could end badly.