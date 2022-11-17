SPORTSWORLD

ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup: Manika reaches quarters with upset win over Chen Xingtong

NewsWire
0
0

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the quarterfinals of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament after registering an upset win over world No.7 Chen Xingtong of China, here on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Indian beat Chen 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9 in a thrilling Round of 16 match. She will next lock horns with the world No. 23, Chen Szu Yu, from Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday.

“I am really happy beating world No.7 in the world, will just keep continuing playing my best and will keep this focus for the next rounds. This was my 3rd win against a Chinese player recently. Thank you everyone for supporting and cheering for me,” said Manika in a tweet.

However, other the Indian player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran didn’t have a great day.

Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the world at No.39, lost to Japanese Yukiya Uda 3-4 (9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 6-11) in his Round of 16.

20221118-001402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mathews, three banned cricketers not in SLC’s contracted list

    Women’s World Cup: Australia power to huge win against West Indies

    ‘Chalk and cheese’: Stark contrast in Rishabh Pant’s batting in red...

    Guyana Amazon Warriors grab playoff berth in Hero CPL