SPORTSWORLD

ITTF World Championships: China’s Fan retains men’s singles title; Sun claims maiden title

NewsWire
0
0

Fan Zhendong of China retained the men’s singles title with a 4-2 victory over compatriot Wang Chuqin at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals here on Sunday.

In a clash of the top two seeds, world No.1 Fan outplayed the first-time singles finalist 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, 11-13, 11-3.

It is China’s 10th straight men’s singles crown in the table tennis world championships, a run dating back to 2005.

Before their duel on Sunday, Fan and Wang had claimed the men’s doubles title together. The two paddlers will leave Durban with two titles each. Wang partnered with Sun Yingsha to emerge victorious in the mixed doubles.

China’s Ma Long and Liang Jingkun shared the men’s singles bronze medals.

Meanwhile, China’s Sun Yingsha made a career breakthrough by lifting her first World Championships singles trophy in the women’s singles here on Sunday.

The tournament’s top seed defeated compatriot and Olympic champion Chen Meng 4-2 in the final.

This is Sun’s second title in Durban after she and Wang Chuqin won the mixed doubles crown.

20230528-211605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WPL 2023: There was grace in Harris’ performance, says Pragyan Ojha

    Referee attacked, wrestler Satender Malik banned for life; security a major...

    Team India to undergo three-day quarantine before flying to South Africa

    Dravid, Rohit have the responsibility to shield Arshdeep from an overdose...