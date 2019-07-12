Iulia has ‘shaky’ experience in Bali earthquake

Bali, July 17 (IANS) Romanian model-actress Iulia Vantur woke up to a shaky alarm after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Bali.

Iulia took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of videos of herself and captioned it: “Wake up to life! Today I’ve got a very shaky ‘alarm’ in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were ‘shaking’ my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith.”

She said that she felt the it very clearly that nothing bad is going happen and it will pass the way it came.

“Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much! So, enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like ‘nothing’ happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today.

“Today, I ve done a nice photo-shooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful.”

Iulia will be starring in “Radhu Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala”. She will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film by Studio 5 Elements. It will be directed by Prem R Soni.

–IANS

