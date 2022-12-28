ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Iulia talks about Asha Bhosle’s inspiration & her ‘Yai Re’ collab with Honey Singh

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-actress Iulia Vantur has revealed how legendary singer Asha Bhosle was her inspiration when she was recreating the song ‘Yai Re’ along with Honey Singh.

The song is originally from the 1995 movie ‘Rangeela’, picturised on Urmila Matondkar and sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan.

Iulia is known for foot-tapping tracks such as ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hain’, ‘Veere’, ‘Main Chala’, ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’, ‘Selfish’, ‘Party Chale On’ and ‘Harjai’.

She said: “Back home in Romania when I would listen to Indian songs, Asha ji’s were among the first I heard and I instantly fell in love with her voice.”

Iulia listed some of the popular tracks sung by Asha Bhosle that are her favourites, and shared why she loves listening to them.

“Among my favourite songs are ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ and ‘Yeh Mera Dil’, which I can listen to on a loop. And now that I got the opportunity to recreate ‘Yai Re’, which was also sung by Asha ji, I feel incredibly honoured,” Iulia said.

Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Iulia, ‘Yai Re’ has been released on Tips Official’s YouTube channel.

20221228-204206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jayam Ravi’s look as the great Raja Raja Cholan from ‘Ponniyin...

    Karunesh Talwar on new stand-up show ‘Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat’: Said what...

    Ayushmann reveals what makes him say ‘no’ to a project

    Radhika Apte didn’t know if her character in ‘OK Computer’ was...