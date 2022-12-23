‘Sultan’ actress Iulia Vantur revealed how she was inspired by Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar for her latest song ‘Yai Re’. She has collaborated with Honey Singh for the track which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle for the movie ‘Rangeela’ starring Urmila.

She spoke about how she drew inspiration from Urmila’s dance steps for the music video of this track.

The singer said: “The thought of matching the steps and vibes from the original song picturised on Urmila Ji made me slightly nervous at first. But as I watched the original song I was able to draw inspiration from her and create a new vibe for the song in my own style.”

She is known for her songs such as ‘Mai Chala’, ‘Designer Lehenga’, and ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’, among others. Now, she has all the hopes from her latest track and she talked about getting support from the team to bring perfection in the picturiastion of the song.

“With the constant support and guidance of the team, we achieved what we were aiming for. And by the audience’s reaction, we can tell that we are on the right track,” she added.

‘Yai Re’ is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Iulia Vantur. It is released on Tips Official’s YouTube Channel.

20221223-135005