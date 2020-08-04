IUML calls emergency meeting after Cong welcomes ‘Bhumi Pujan’

Kozhikode, Aug 4 (IANS) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – the second-biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala – has called an emergency meeting of its top brass here on Wednesday, after several Congress leaders welcomed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya to start construction of the Ram temple.

Top Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, among others, have spoken in favour of the ceremony and IUML leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over the matter to state Congress leaders.

All the top IUML leaders, including senior lawmaker P.K.Kunhalikutty, will take part in the meeting to be chaired by party supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to be known by the time the ceremony concludes at Ayodhya.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her statement, said that “this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation”.

Of Kerala’s 3.34 crore people, Muslims account for 88.73 lakh, second to the Hindu community which is above 50 per cent of the total population.

