INDIA

IUML fails to take the bait, Kerala CPI-M makes a hasty retreat

NewsWire
0
0

A day later after extending an olive branch to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-biggest party in the Congress-led UDF, Kerala’s ruling CPI-M made a hasty retreat after the IUML slammed the invite.

IUML supremo Sadiqali Shihab Thangal made it amply clear that they are an integral part of the Congress-led grouping.

“Our role today is to strengthen the UDF. We don’t require any invite from anyone. In politics, many will have many aspirations and ideas,” he said.

It was CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan who made a pitch, saying that the IUML is a democratic party and not a communal on , which incidentally was not the opinion of the CPI-M.

On Saturday morning, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said if the CPI-M thinks they can cause rumblings in the Congress-led UDF, then they are mistaken.

“The UDF is moving together very strongly and unitedly. In the past 18 months after the second Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office, the UDF has been a coherent force with not even a single difference of opinion. So it’s best the CPI-M leaves out the IUML and their tricks of creating a wedge in the UDF can be put aside,” he said.

Putting a brave face that his attempt to woo the IUML has fallen flat, Govindan on Saturday said the Left has not extended an invite to anyone.

“There was never an invite extended to anyone as we never keep our doors closed. The Left is crystal clear on everything as we go forward based on ideology and policies. Anyone who can agree to our views are welcome,” he said.

A media critic, on condition of anonymity, said the days of the ideology and views are gone for the the CPI-M, alleging it is only interested in retaining power in its last bastion.

20221210-205602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India achieves milestone in voluntary blood donation

    PBKS sensation Jitesh Sharma narrates his struggles when he was down...

    India raises concern over WHO’s claim of excess mortality

    Palaniswami set to become opposition leader of Tamil Nadu