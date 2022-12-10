A day later after extending an olive branch to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-biggest party in the Congress-led UDF, Kerala’s ruling CPI-M made a hasty retreat after the IUML slammed the invite.

IUML supremo Sadiqali Shihab Thangal made it amply clear that they are an integral part of the Congress-led grouping.

“Our role today is to strengthen the UDF. We don’t require any invite from anyone. In politics, many will have many aspirations and ideas,” he said.

It was CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan who made a pitch, saying that the IUML is a democratic party and not a communal on , which incidentally was not the opinion of the CPI-M.

On Saturday morning, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said if the CPI-M thinks they can cause rumblings in the Congress-led UDF, then they are mistaken.

“The UDF is moving together very strongly and unitedly. In the past 18 months after the second Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office, the UDF has been a coherent force with not even a single difference of opinion. So it’s best the CPI-M leaves out the IUML and their tricks of creating a wedge in the UDF can be put aside,” he said.

Putting a brave face that his attempt to woo the IUML has fallen flat, Govindan on Saturday said the Left has not extended an invite to anyone.

“There was never an invite extended to anyone as we never keep our doors closed. The Left is crystal clear on everything as we go forward based on ideology and policies. Anyone who can agree to our views are welcome,” he said.

A media critic, on condition of anonymity, said the days of the ideology and views are gone for the the CPI-M, alleging it is only interested in retaining power in its last bastion.

