IUML leader warns UDF against infighting

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (IANS) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally of the Congress in the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, here on Monday expressed unhappiness over the Congress-Kerala Congress (Mani) squabbles.

IUML Lok Sabha member P.K. Kunhalikutty called on state Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran and the top leaders of the faction-ridden Kerala Congress (Mani) and expressed his concern on the frequent airing of differences by leaders of these parties.

The UDF is set to hold a meeting, here on Tuesday. Leader of opposition in Kerala House Ramesh Chennithala is chairman of the UDF.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Chennithala who led rival factions seem to have patched up to fight the way Ramachandran is running the party. All these factions have raised their grievances against each other with the central party leadership.

The Kerala Congress (Mani) is split in two factions, led by senior party legislator P.J. Joseph and Jose K. Mani, son of party founder K.M. Mani, who passed away last year.

Kunhalikutty has been assured by the top Congress leaders that things will be sorted out at Tuesday meeting. With the local polls scheduled in October and the Assembly polls in May 2021, the UDF will be finding it difficult to face the elections amid intra-party feuds, Kunhalikutty said.

Moreover, with the Kuttanadu Assembly by-election set to be announced shortly, he has warned that it will be curtains for the UDF if they end up loosing, like what happened in Pala, Konni and Vatiyoorkavu by-elections.

–IANS

sg/pcj