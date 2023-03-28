INDIA

IUML to launch 1 mn Rahul Gandhi profile pic campaign

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, has decided to launch a special campaign in support of Rahul Gandhi, the now disqualified Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

The IUML has decided to ask all its supporters to use the picture of Rahul Gandhi as their profile picture on social media. The IUML leaders are targeting one million people to change their profile picture with that of the Congress leader with the party’s top brass aiming to make this campaign big on social media.

For a long time, the IUML and the Gandhi family have shared a cordial relationship, and the decision to invite Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad is believed to be the brainchild of the IUML leadership, as its stronghold Malappuram district has three Assembly constituencies under the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated CPI’s P.P. Suneer by 4.31 lakh votes, the biggest victory margin among the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

