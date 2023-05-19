Former Mumabai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, has finally broken his silence over the CBI’s FIR filed against him and others in connection with the alleged Rs 25 crore bribery case pertaining to the arrest of Aryan Khan after the cruise ship drugs raid.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, IRS officer Wankhede said that he has full faith in judiciary, CBI and the Central government.

His comments came after the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any coercive action Wankhede till May 22, when the matter would come up for next hearing.

“I will come out clean in this matter. I have done nothing wrong. The report (prepared by the Special Enquiry Team of the NCB) has some flaws. I trust the CBI and believe that the agency will find out the truth. I also believe that the Central government will look into the matter as to how I am being victimised. The judiciary is there to protect the rights of the individuals. The judiciary has given me relief,” Wankhede told IANS.

Wankhede stated that it has been nearly two years, and despite his innocence he continues to endure emotional distress.

Wankhede finds himself in a precarious position as allegations have emerged that he attempted to extort Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in exchange of releasing his son Aryan Khan, who was accused in the Cordelia Cruise drugs bust case.

On the basis of the SET report, the CBI has lodged an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Wankhede and others. The CBI also conducted raids at his premises.

“I will expose a few things at the right time,” Wankhede said.

