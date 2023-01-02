The sticker of an IVF centre has led to the arrest of two persons accused of stealing cash from a gurdwara in West Delhi’s Khayala area.

West Delhi DCP Ghanshyam Bansal said the accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and Trilok Singh, while three of their associates are still at large.

A sticker of Baby Joy IVF centre pasted on an auto-rickshaw helped the police track down the culprits.

“We traced them by a sticker of Baby Joy IVF centre pasted on the auto-rickshaw of accused Gurmeet. He was traced and interrogated during which he broke down and confessed that he was involved in the incident. At his instace, the co-accused was held from Meerut. Cash to the tune of Rs 86,356 was recovered from Gurmeet, while Rs 38,330 was seized from Trilok,” Bansal said.

The police team relied mainly on CCTV footages from the crime spot in which five men could be seen coming to the gurdwara in an auto-rickshaw, breaking the lock and after stealing the cash, fleeing towards Vikas Puri. The IVF sticker on the auto-rickshaw gave clue to the police.

During investigation, the police found that Gurmeet had stolen the auto from Dhaula Kuan, tempered the number plate and was running it with a fake number plate. Efforts are on to trace the original owner of the auto, as well as arrest the remaining accused.

20230102-211604