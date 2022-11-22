EV company iVOOMi Energy has introduced new variants of e-scooters for its model S1 with increased speed for consumers in India.

Starting at Rs 69,999 and ranging up to Rs 1,21,000, the latest series of S1 high-speed e-scooters will be available in three magnificent colours — Peacock Blue, Night Maroon, and Dusky Black, according to an official report.

“In our S1 series, our prime focus was to match the ergonomics of the Indian riders to the best possible standards and create a marvel that would usher everyone towards the adoption of e-vehicles,” Sunil Bansal, MD and Co-founder of iVOOMi Energy, said in a statement.

The S1 240 e-scooter delivers a range of 240 km, has a twin battery pack of 4.2 kWh, and is powered by a 2.5 kW motor for extra torque.

While the S1 80 e-scooter is powered by a 2.5kW hub-mounted motor that is claimed to deliver a top speed of 55 kmph, the report added.

Moreover, all the models of the S1 will get three riding modes — Eco, Rider, and Sport.

Also, the latest models include features such as ‘Find my Ride,’ which is equipped with a GPS tracker and monitoring system, ensuring the security of the vehicle as well as making it easy to spot in crowded places such as a mall parking lot, market places, among others.

The S1 series of electric two-wheelers will be available to customers from December 1 onwards across all the iVOOMi dealerships, said the report.

20221122-143403