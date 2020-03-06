IWD2020: Google dedicates doodle to fight for women’s rights

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) As a tribute to women on the International Women’s Day, Google on Sunday customised its doodle to the fight for women’s rights.

The hand-folded mandala features 35 characters and three background layers, each of which represents a different era in the fight for women’s rights.

The doodle represents both the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations. The black-and-white central layer depicts women around the world amid labour movements during the late 1800s to 1930s.

The second layer focuses on pushes for gender equality and rapid changes in the status quo from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The final layer represents the 1990s till now, showing the progress made by women rights movements during the past century. It pays tribute to ‘breaking barriers from former cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles women take on in society.’

“The doodle honours women coming together throughout the world and generations,” Google said, adding “as today’s women stand on the shoulders of those who have fought and made sacrifices in the generations past, they likewise carry the legacy of the movement forward.”

Wishing women across the world, the Google Doodle tweeted “Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today’s multilayered paper mandala #GoogleDoodle video, created in collaboration with 4 female guest artists, represents both #IWD’s powerful history and its significance across generations.”

“On #InternationalWomensDay, this #GoogleDoodle celebrates the generations of women who paved the way for gender equality, as well as those who take their legacy forward,” posted Google India.

This year’s theme on Women’s Day is ‘Let’s all be #EachforEqual, encouraging collective cooperation to create a gender-equal world’.

