Sirvodem SC registered a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Mata Rukmani FC in the Hero Indian Women’s League at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Mata Rukmani took an early lead in the game when Ripika Korram found the net in the 10th minute. Korram utilised the chaos inside the Sirvodem box aptly to earn her side a lead.

However, they failed to hold on to the lead as Sanfida Nongrum pulled one back for Sirvodem within the 38th minute with a headed goal. Going into the lemon break, things remained all square as both sides missed chances to bag a lead and canceled each other.

Coming back from the breather, Sirvodem looked much more determined. Near the hour mark, Jyoti found the back of the net with a powerful shot that gave some much-needed confidence to the Goan side.

Minutes later, substitute Aleena Tony managed to get to the end of a through ball before the Mata Rukmani keeper, to poke the ball home.

