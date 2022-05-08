SPORTSFOOTBALL

IWL 2022: Leaders Gokulam Kerala take on ambitious Indian Arrows in key match

Unbeaten league leaders Gokulam Kerala take on the ambitious Indian Arrows in their upcoming Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2021-22 fixture at the Capital Ground here on Monday.

The defending champions have been in surreal form right since the beginning of the season and will be looking to grab more wins on the trot. Ahead of the match-up against the Arrows, head coach Anthony Andrews quoted, “Arrows is a young team with a lot of firepower in them. They have won their last two games and are in good form, as a unit they are doing a fantastic job. We have to be focused and pick our chances earl”.”

“Our approach will be to work as a unit and control the game from the start. We will stick to our plans and try to put on a good s”ow,” he said as per a report published on the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)

On the other hand, the AIFF’s developmental side Indian Arrows have picked up four wins from six matches so far. Speaking ahead of the upcoming game, head coach Suren Chettri said, “Gokulam are one of the best teams in the tournament with all the experienced players. However, we are a young side and will try to play constructive football.”

He added, “We need to learn how to keep the possession as we are easily losing the ball on several occasions. We will try to play constructive football.”

