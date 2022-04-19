SPORTSFOOTBALL

IWL 2022: Mata Rukmani, Odisha Police set sights on maiden win

NewsWire
0
0

Desperate to prove themselves in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022, Mata Rukmani face-off with Odisha Police on Wednesday.

Asked about the approach in their second game of the season, Mata Rukmani head coach Sandeep Singh stated, “The approach would be to treat it just like any other game and enjoy ourselves. We just want to be able to play our natural game and focus on the match instead of the occasion.”

Expressing his thoughts on his side’s opponents for the next game, Singh quoted: “We know that they are a much better team than what their last result suggests and they will be gunning to face us. They are the hosts and we will have to be at our best to get anything from this game.”

Head coach of Odisha Police Shradhanjali Samantaray also delivered her verdict ahead of the team’s second IWL match and their preparations. “Last match we didn’t perform well, so next match we will give our best to win.”

“We will improve our back four to stay compact in the defensive third and also build up to progress forward. We will go according to our plans and give our best,” she added.

20220419-212803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA WC qualifiers: ‘India to draw on 2019 experience vs Qatar’

    Inter overcome Juve in extra time to claim sixth Supercoppa title

    Premier League: Wasteful Manchester United held goalless by Watford

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur, Mumbai lock horns with aim to sharpen semifinal...