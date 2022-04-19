After a thrilling 6-1 victory against Mata Rukmani, former champions Sethu FC will look to maintain their winning run when they take on ARA FC in an Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022 match at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The Madurai-based football club started well and is expected to continue with the same winning momentum.

“ARA FC is a good side, but we want to go into the game with a positive mindset and we want the momentum from the first game to continue,” said head coach Crispin Chettri.

Crispin also believes their opposition side — ARA will improve with each passing game.

“ARA is a young side with potential and they will improve with each game. They have an experienced coach who is tactically very sound. We have lots of areas to work on as a team and we expect to do better and bring out our best,” he said.

On the other hand, ARA FC, who lost their first match will aim to be more organised at building their game from the back.

“We would like to learn from our mistakes of the first match and will try to be more compact in defence,” said head coach Vivek Nagul.

Asked about the opponents Nagul said, “The opponents are a good team and we respect them but are not scared at all. We will go with a spirited attitude.”

