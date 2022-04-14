SPORTSFOOTBALL

IWL 2022: SSB FC eye good start against confident Hans FC

NewsWire
0
0

The fifth edition of the Indian Women’s League, country’s top division football league for women, is all set to start when Kolkata side SSB Women FC will take on Hans FC in the inaugural match of the season here on Friday.

Ahead of the season opener SSB coach Juliet Miranda is confident about a good start. “The winning combination is still with us as the team became the Calcutta Women’s League champion last month,” she said.

“The first match is always crucial whoever is opponent. So, we are not taking it lightly. We are prepared to showcase a good fight tomorrow,” she added

The recent Delhi Women’s League champions Hans FC seemed quite confident ahead of their inaugural clash. The head coach Arun Mishra echoes the same as he said, “The reparations have been pretty well as we had a good 15-20-day camp in Delhi before reaching Odisha. All players are looking fit and ready to showcase their talent in Hero IWL.”

Speaking about their opponents in the first game Mishra said, “We are going to play first time against SSB, so we will be playing to our strengths.”

“We respect our all opponents, but we are here to win matches and will try our level best to get the best outcome from our first game,” she added.

20220414-184406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA/UEFA suspend Russia from all football competitions

    Chelsea in the way as Guardiola’s City look to corner CL...

    Four things to look out for in Spanish League this weekend...

    UAE thrash India 6-0 in football friendly