The fifth edition of the Indian Women’s League, country’s top division football league for women, is all set to start when Kolkata side SSB Women FC will take on Hans FC in the inaugural match of the season here on Friday.

Ahead of the season opener SSB coach Juliet Miranda is confident about a good start. “The winning combination is still with us as the team became the Calcutta Women’s League champion last month,” she said.

“The first match is always crucial whoever is opponent. So, we are not taking it lightly. We are prepared to showcase a good fight tomorrow,” she added

The recent Delhi Women’s League champions Hans FC seemed quite confident ahead of their inaugural clash. The head coach Arun Mishra echoes the same as he said, “The reparations have been pretty well as we had a good 15-20-day camp in Delhi before reaching Odisha. All players are looking fit and ready to showcase their talent in Hero IWL.”

Speaking about their opponents in the first game Mishra said, “We are going to play first time against SSB, so we will be playing to our strengths.”

“We respect our all opponents, but we are here to win matches and will try our level best to get the best outcome from our first game,” she added.

