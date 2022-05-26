Kickstart FC secured third place in the Hero Indian Women’s League after registering a narrow 1-0 win against Indian Arrows at the Capital Ground here on Thursday.

The game started with both sides lacking to find the target as it remained deadlocked through the majority of the first half. Finally, Margaret broke the deadlock and scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute to earn Kickstart a slender lead going into the break.

After the breather, Arrows created a couple of chances but failed to earn the equalizer. The AIFF developmental side got their best chance at the edge of the hour mark when Apurna made a good run defying the Kickstart defense but failed to hit the target.

Arrows got another chance in the dying minutes when Priyanka missed finding the net from a long ranger in the 82nd minute.

20220526-215403