IWL: SSB look to change fortunes against strong Kickstart FC

Kickstart FC will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face SSB on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in the Hero Indian Women’s League.

Ahead of the clash, Kickstart head coach Amrutha Aravind sounded pumped as she said, “It is a vital match for us and we have to continue our rhythm of winning.”

The gaffer has high regards for her opponents. She said, “SSB is one of the best women’s teams in India, and they are a very good and balanced side. So we have to put some extra effort to win against them.”

Amrutha believes her side is yet to improve, “We were lacking in some areas in our last match, especially when it came to finishing, we were not at the level where we want to be. We are focusing much more on that in the preparatory sessions.”

“I am fully confident in the qualities of my team and my girls will be doing better in the next match,” she added.

SSB suffered a narrow loss in their last match against Arrows and gaffer Juliet Miranda is determined to bounce back. She said, “Our next opponents are very tough, as they have all good experienced players. Will try to give them a good fight and come out with a positive mind-set.”

Juliet opined, “The last game’s result was unacceptable for us. We have to improve a lot as a team. Especially we have to refrain from making silly errors.”

