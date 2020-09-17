IYC, NSUI mark Modi’s birthday as ‘National Unemployment Day’

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday marked the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘national unemployment day’.

IYC National President Srinivas B.V. said that the wrong policies of the central government have made the youth of the country unemployed.

He said, due to this, unemployment in the country is continuously increasing. “That is why today the IYC celebrated Modi’s birthday as national unemployment day to attract the government’s attention towards rising unemployment,” the IYC leader said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, the IYC leader said, “Modiji, Parliament is yours right now ,but the roads are still with us.” He said, Modi came to power promising to provide employment to two crore people every year but instead of giving jobs, demonetisation, GST and lockdown snatched the jobs of 120 million youth.

Meanwhile, NSUI observed Modi’s birthday by selling ‘pakodas’. NSUI volunteers sold ‘pakodas’ to send a message to the government that the educated youth of the country are suffering due to unemployment under this government.

NSUI President Neeraj Kundan slammed the government for destroying the economy. He said, “This is the first time in the history of independent India that young Indians are forced to observe a Prime Minister’s birthday as national unemployment day.”

Kundan said that the unemployment rate is at a 45-year high, but Modi doesn’t care. “The Prime Minister conducts ‘Mann ki Baat’ every month but he has never spoken about unemployment. This is because it is Ambani-Adani’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ and not the one of the youth and students of India,” he added.

