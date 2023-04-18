INDIA

IYC to initiate legal action against Assam unit chief

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday criticised its Assam unit president Angkita Dutta for levelling “totally frivolous” allegations of harassment against the national president Srinivas B.V., saying she used “undignified and malicious words” against the youth Congress chief.

Quoting Angkita Dutta’s tweet, the Indian Youth Congress legal cell wrote in a Twitter post: “Dr. Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV and has levelled totally frivolous allegations against him. The IYC legal cell is initiating strong/stringent legal action in respect of the same.”

“In addition to the official statement of our Chairman, please note, whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false and defamatory content against the IYC President Srinivas BV will be held liable under the relevant laws and will be held accountable for his own acts,” it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutta alleged that Srinivas harassed her a number of times based on her gender.

She also claimed that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, she told Rahul Gandhi about the harassment she faced from Srinivas. However, no action was taken against him, she said.

Dutta posted a series of tweets wherein she accused Srinivas B.V.

“Srinivas B.V. has continuously harassed me and discriminated against me on the basis of my gender. My values and education do not allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite being in front of them many times.”

