J.A. Bayona joins ‘The Lord of the Rings’ world

Los Angeles, July 4 (IANS) “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Bayona will be directing the first two episodes of Amazon Studios upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series.

Bayona, whose full name is Juan Antonio (J.A.) Bayona, is the man behind creating cinematic marvels like “The Orphanage”, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “The Impossible”.

Now, he will put his creative forces to use to bring alive the world of the series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels “The Lord of the Rings”.

Bayona will also serve as an executive producer, alongside his partner Belén Atienza.

“J.R.R. Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honour and a joy to join this amazing team,” Bayona said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to take audiences around the world back to Middle-Earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story,” he added.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, feels “the scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for ‘The Lord of the Rings'”.

“He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén. We are all excited for them to join our writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth,” she added.

In an interview to IANS in May this year, Salka had shared the progress of the series.

“It is turning out to be really great… We are happy with where it is going creatively and it is a big global show… It has been such an exciting project to work on and to just dive deeper into it was very exciting,” she told IANS.

Writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay are thrilled to have Bayona and Atienza on board.

“We have been great admirers of J.A.’s work for years, and know that his epic, cinematic, and deeply heartfelt aesthetic is the perfect sensibility to bring Middle-earth to life anew,” they said.

–IANS

sug/rb/bg