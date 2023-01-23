INDIA

J.P. Nadda to arrive in Jaipur today

NewsWire
0
0

BJP President J.P. Nadda will arrive in Jaipur on Monday during which he will address the concluding session of the party’s working committee meeting which started a day ago.

The ongoing meet is discussing the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rajasthan on January 28 and to strengthen the party at the booth-level.

Earlier on Sunday at the meeting of state office bearers, a strategy was chalked out to gherao the government during the Assembly session which started on Monday.

At the same time, leaders brainstormed to strengthen the party by putting an end to factionalism.

At the same time, on the lines of the public outrage campaign, it has now been decided to hold demonstrations and meetings from February 15 to March 15 to ghearo the Congress at the district level.

Meanwhile, Nadda’s son Harish is getting married to Riddhi, daughter of hotel industry businessman Ramakant Sharma, on Wednesday at the city’s Hotel Rajmahal Palace.

After the working committee meeting, the BJP President will take part in the functions of his son’s wedding ceremony.

On January 26, he and family will depart from Jaipur.

20230123-123405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM confers state awards on 45 people

    2,200 acres of land-parcels, integrated business model gives edge: M3M’s Pankaj...

    J&K fake gun licences: Several booked in Reasi district

    Calcutta HC bans gathering in front of Suvendu Adhikari’s ancestral residence