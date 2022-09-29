INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Jabeur, Raducanu to square off in World Tennis Championship exhibition

Wimbledon and U.S runner-up Ons Jabeur will take on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu at the World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

The pair have yet to meet in a professional match. Raducanu had been due to play Belinda Bencic in the 2021 edition of the exhibition but was forced to withdraw due to contracting Covid-19. Jabeur, her replacement, defeated Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Tunisia’s Jabeur has continued to scale new heights in 2022, rising from No 10 at the end of 2021 to her current No 2.

The 28-year-old’s year has been highlighted by her first two major finals, her first WTA 1000 title in Madrid and the WTA 500 trophy in Berlin.

After winning the US Open as a qualifier last year, Raducanu’s first full pro season has been one of adjustment. The 19-year-old Briton has scored notable wins over Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens, and is fresh off a run to the Seoul semifinals.

Previous World Tennis Championship winners include Jelena Ostapenko, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

