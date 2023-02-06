INDIASCI-TECH

Jabra announces new earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation in India

NewsWire
0
0

Popular audio brand Jabra on Monday announced the launch of its new earbuds which features Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), in the country.

The Elite 5 will be available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige, on Amazon from February 10, at Rs 14,999.

“The Jabra Elite 5 makes it possible for individuals to fully focus on the task at hand with new Hybrid ANC, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset,” the company said in a statement

“The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside.

“The new earbuds allow users to take calls with the 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are active all the time.The Elite 5 also comes with 6mm speakers to provide powerful sound.

“Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder earbuds to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected,” said Ashish Srivastava, country marketing manager- India & SAARC, Jabra.

Moreover, the company has teamed up with the music streaming platform Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback.

“They provide not only a fashionable appearance, but also a seamless experience by connecting to devices and apps easily, facilitating work and play from anywhere,” the company said.

This improved connectivity is supported by “Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant, and Alexa Built-In activated through voice,” according to the audio brand.

20230206-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab invites applications for allotment of 25,000 EWS houses

    BJP’s deflated governance pushing India to crisis: Cong

    Modi to lay foundation of varsity named after Jat leader

    Umran breaks Bumrah’s record, becomes youngest Indian bowler to pick 20...