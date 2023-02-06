Popular audio brand Jabra on Monday announced the launch of its new earbuds which features Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), in the country.

The Elite 5 will be available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige, on Amazon from February 10, at Rs 14,999.

“The Jabra Elite 5 makes it possible for individuals to fully focus on the task at hand with new Hybrid ANC, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset,” the company said in a statement

“The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside.

“The new earbuds allow users to take calls with the 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are active all the time.The Elite 5 also comes with 6mm speakers to provide powerful sound.

“Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder earbuds to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected,” said Ashish Srivastava, country marketing manager- India & SAARC, Jabra.

Moreover, the company has teamed up with the music streaming platform Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback.

“They provide not only a fashionable appearance, but also a seamless experience by connecting to devices and apps easily, facilitating work and play from anywhere,” the company said.

This improved connectivity is supported by “Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant, and Alexa Built-In activated through voice,” according to the audio brand.

